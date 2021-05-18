Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $66,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $135.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $119.11 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 55.72% and a negative net margin of 4,042.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.22.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

