Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$1.85 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.67% from the stock’s previous close.

AOT has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of AOT traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 492,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,128. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.78 and a 1 year high of C$1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$473.74 million and a PE ratio of -39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.12.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ascot Resources will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

