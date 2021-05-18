Associated Banc Corp Acquires 8,064 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. North American Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $111.51 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

