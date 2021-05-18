Associated Banc Corp Buys 3,036 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $369.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.24 and a 52-week high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

