Associated Banc Corp Has $2.21 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Associated Banc Corp cut its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,007,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 50,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day moving average is $155.10. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $125.18 and a one year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

