Associated Banc Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after buying an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX opened at $110.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $213.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



