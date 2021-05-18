Assura (LON:AGR) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Shares of Assura stock traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 73.10 ($0.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,655,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.37. Assura has a one year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13). The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.50.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

