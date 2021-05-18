Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.74

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Assura stock opened at GBX 72.70 ($0.95) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.38. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13). The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. The company has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.33 ($1.09).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

