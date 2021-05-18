Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Several research firms have commented on AGR. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AGR stock traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 73.10 ($0.96). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,655,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.38. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13). The company has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. Assura’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

