Assura’s (AGR) Add Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assura has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Shares of LON:AGR traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 73.10 ($0.96). 5,655,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,954,729. The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.38.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

