Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock Position Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.75% of Assured Guaranty worth $114,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,110,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 381,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,471,000 after buying an additional 460,801 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,540,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE AGO opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.15. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Howard Albert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $2,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $214,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,673,849 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

