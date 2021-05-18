Atheios (ATH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51,186.45

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $51,186.45 and approximately $18.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,330.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.51 or 0.07820600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.53 or 0.02514807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.14 or 0.00675962 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.00203734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.05 or 0.00789136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.74 or 0.00663200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.53 or 0.00594205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,803,572 coins and its circulating supply is 40,266,197 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.