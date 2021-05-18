Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,690 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $448.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

