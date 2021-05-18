Atlas Protocol (ATP) Achieves Market Cap of $6.27 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $948,047.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00096909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00388465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00235243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005025 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.19 or 0.01383631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047135 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

