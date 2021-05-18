Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $87,616.00

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00005507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $24.95 million and $87,616.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00095003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.90 or 0.00383575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00098668 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005662 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00022782 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.98 or 0.01462665 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.