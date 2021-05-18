Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Shares Gap Down to $22.08

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.08, but opened at $21.28. Atotech shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 610 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATC shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.03.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter worth $477,000.

Atotech Company Profile (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

