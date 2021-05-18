AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.