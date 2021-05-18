AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

