aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Laidlaw initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.17.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 89,908 shares during the period. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

