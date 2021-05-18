Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Michael Tobin Acquires 2,006 Shares

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin purchased 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, with a total value of £11,895.58 ($15,541.65).

Shares of BOOM stock opened at GBX 621 ($8.11) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 628.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 373.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of £97.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.87. Audioboom Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 770 ($10.06).

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.