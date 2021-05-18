AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insider Sells $322,200.00 in Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,828.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carr Bettis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AudioEye alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $517,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Carr Bettis sold 50,404 shares of AudioEye stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $1,354,859.52.

Shares of AEYE traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,986. The company has a market cap of $196.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. AudioEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 30.03% and a negative return on equity of 233.53%. Research analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEYE shares. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.