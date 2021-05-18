Audius 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $40.63 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Audius has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00004529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $222.43 million and approximately $40.63 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

