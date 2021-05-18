Augustine Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,515 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.9% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $174.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

