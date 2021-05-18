Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Up 7%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.15. 181,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,489,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Greenleaf bought 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

