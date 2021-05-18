Auto Price Down 32.5% Over Last Week (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Auto coin can now be bought for $2,306.24 or 0.05647323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a market capitalization of $33.67 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Auto has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00097348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $591.99 or 0.01449616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00118363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00062416 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

