Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $964.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report sales of $964.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $968.43 million and the lowest is $959.29 million. Autodesk posted sales of $885.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.23.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $274.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $287.48 and its 200 day moving average is $284.22. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $183.04 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.