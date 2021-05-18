Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $194.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

