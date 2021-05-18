Autonio (NIOX) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000444 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $15.47 million and approximately $749,952.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00092578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.00392643 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.00230683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004986 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00047480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.92 or 0.01338755 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,078,429 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

