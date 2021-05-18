Autonio Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and $766,052.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Autonio has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00089773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.48 or 0.00421973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.85 or 0.00229056 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $581.24 or 0.01294427 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00044544 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,878,429 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

