AutoZone (AZO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $18.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AutoZone to post $75 EPS for the current fiscal year and $84 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZO stock opened at $1,531.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,466.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,264.27. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,074.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total value of $978,923.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock valued at $35,119,737. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,468.82.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

