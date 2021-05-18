Avalon Advisory Group Buys 46,074 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Avalon Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 616,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 46,074 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 34.1% of Avalon Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avalon Advisory Group owned about 0.52% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $69,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.99. 78,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,461,534. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.03.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

