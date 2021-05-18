Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on V. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Visa stock opened at $227.50 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a market capitalization of $443.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.16 and its 200 day moving average is $212.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.