Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $108.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $209.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

