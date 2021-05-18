Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,780,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,785,000 after buying an additional 368,415 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $77.49 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $77.47. The firm has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

