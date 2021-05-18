Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,068 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.95.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

