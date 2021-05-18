Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,910 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after buying an additional 1,697,200 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30,727.9% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,484 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,684,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,508,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 878,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

