Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 2,309 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.31 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.53 and its 200 day moving average is $124.39.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

