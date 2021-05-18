Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 6,556 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,556 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 20.3% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 61,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 998,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

