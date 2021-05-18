Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $729.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) will report sales of $729.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $729.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $730.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $722.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avaya.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Avaya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

NYSE AVYA opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. Avaya has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $34.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avaya in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Avaya by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avaya (AVYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.