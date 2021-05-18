Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.18.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,284 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

