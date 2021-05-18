Avion Wealth Sells 31,146 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Avion Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

