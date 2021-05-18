Avondale Wealth Management Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.1% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 32,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 225,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,556,000 after buying an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.0% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 132,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 31.4% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.75. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

