Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.430-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $132.05 million.

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $38.64. 1,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,862. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.42. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $2,954,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $874,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

