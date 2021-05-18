Axie Infinity (AXS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $37.69 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $376.23 million and approximately $37.69 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for about $6.55 or 0.00015060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00022146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $619.87 or 0.01424703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00118156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,779.54 or 0.10985239 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,420,010 coins. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.