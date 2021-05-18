Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $123.73 and last traded at $125.33. Approximately 9,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 579,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.59.

AXON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total value of $134,263.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $3,072,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,481 shares in the company, valued at $19,999,574.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,045 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

