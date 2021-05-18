AXPR (AXPR) Reaches One Day Volume of $33,637.00

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, AXPR has traded 37.4% lower against the US dollar. One AXPR coin can now be bought for $0.0214 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. AXPR has a market cap of $5.98 million and $33,637.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00089952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $601.25 or 0.01397896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00117103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,761.45 or 0.11070353 BTC.

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

