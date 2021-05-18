B. Riley Begins Coverage on Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Investment analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 101.92% from the stock’s current price.

MGTA has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

MGTA stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $505.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.46. Magenta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

