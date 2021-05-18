B. Riley Lowers Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Price Target to $9.00

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRIT. Northland Securities downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03. Triterras has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIT. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the 4th quarter worth $1,476,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Triterras by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,385 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Triterras during the 4th quarter worth about $3,314,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Triterras during the 4th quarter worth about $3,310,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triterras during the 4th quarter worth about $2,316,000.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

