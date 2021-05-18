Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $268.27

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.27 ($3.50) and traded as high as GBX 295.90 ($3.87). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 288.30 ($3.77), with a volume of 1,587,431 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 465.14 ($6.08).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 278.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 268.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

