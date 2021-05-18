BAE Systems (LON:BA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $494.66

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 494.66 ($6.46) and traded as high as GBX 525.80 ($6.87). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 525.40 ($6.86), with a volume of 9,142,909 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 602.38 ($7.87).

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 510.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 494.66. The company has a market cap of £16.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

In related news, insider Jane Griffiths purchased 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, for a total transaction of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Also, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,175 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,552.

BAE Systems Company Profile (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

